USAFA Football vs San Jose State University 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Osaro Aihie and Cade Palmer celebrate after a tackle against San Jose State University during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Sept. 7, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to SJSU 17-7 in their second regular season match-up. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ray Bahner)