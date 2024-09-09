Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Football vs San Jose State University 2024 [Image 3 of 9]

    USAFA Football vs San Jose State University 2024

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Trey Williams runs with teammates against San Jose State University during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Sept. 7, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to SJSU 17-7 in their second regular season match-up. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 09:23
