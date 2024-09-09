Spruance conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240830-N-NO999-1215 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 30, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors distribute mail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been blurred for security purposes)