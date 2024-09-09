O'Kane conducts routine operations

240905-N-NO999-4012 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to chock and chain an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
