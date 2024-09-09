A Day in the Life: HARM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, coins Senior Airman Sienna Stillwell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Host Aviation Resource Management journeyman, for her dedication in managing the documentation of all flyers assigned to the installation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 6, 2024. As a member of the HARM flight, Stillwell manages the documents and forms for all the flyers on the installation so they can fly aircraft and complete missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin) (This photo has been altered for security reasons)