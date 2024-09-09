240904-N-NO999-4042 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 4, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors heave a line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, O'Kane conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.