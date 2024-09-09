Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240719-N-CV021-1048 OKINAWA, JAPAN (July 19, 2024) Logistics Specialist Seaman Ibn Powell, from Tampa, Florida, back, and Retail Specialist 1st Class Baichuan Qiao, from New York, front, prepare to lower the pilot’s ladder aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan, July 19. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)