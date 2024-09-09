Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240719-N-CV021-1019 OKINAWA, JAPAN (July 19, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) disconnect the brow during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan, July 19. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)