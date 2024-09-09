U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 6, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) connects an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft to a catapult on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8631743
|VIRIN:
|240906-N-N0724-1008
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|972.17 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Ops [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.