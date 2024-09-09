Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mates conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (Official U.S. Navy photo)