Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michael Murphy conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240903-N-NO999-5171 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 3, 2024) A U.S. Navy Electronics Technician works on a computer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 02:47
    Photo ID: 8631714
    VIRIN: 240903-N-NO999-5171
    Resolution: 5365x3577
    Size: 949.38 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michael Murphy conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michael Murphy conducts routine operations
    Michael Murphy conducts routine operations
    Michael Murphy conducts routine operations
    Michael Murphy conducts routine operations
    Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download