Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

240903-N-NO999-5031 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 3, 2024) A U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician changes the shipboard information, training and entertainment closed circuit television system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). (Official U.S. Navy photo)