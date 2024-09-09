Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240901-N-NO999-5060 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 1, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) transits behind the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). (Official U.S. Navy photo)