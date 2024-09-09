Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240907-N-CV021-1058 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 7, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Kelby Tohee, from Chickasha, Oklahoma, simulates controlling a flooding incident in berthing during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, Sep. 7. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)