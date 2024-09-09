B-2 Spirits take-off from RAAF Amberley for BTF mission

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 5, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
