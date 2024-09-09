Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirits take-off from RAAF Amberley for BTF mission [Image 3 of 4]

    B-2 Spirits take-off from RAAF Amberley for BTF mission

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 5, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 02:19
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Stealth
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

