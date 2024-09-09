B-2 Spirits take-off from RAAF Amberley for BTF mission

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 5, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|09.05.2024
|09.10.2024 02:19
|8631644
|240905-F-QX786-1019
|8038x4638
|15.96 MB
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|3
|0
