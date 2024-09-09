Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Damage Controlman 2nd Class Quinn Jones, from Gainesville, Georgia, marks an electric submersible pump prior to performing maintenance in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 23:15
    Photo ID: 8631403
    VIRIN: 240909-N-VY281-1002
    Resolution: 2128x3200
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment [Image 5 of 5], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    CVN 76
    hangar bay
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download