USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment

Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Juan Arriaga, from Laredo, Texas, checks a ram fan for discrepancies prior to performing maintenance in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 23:15
|Photo ID:
|8631401
|VIRIN:
|240909-N-VY281-1028
|Resolution:
|1811x2724
|Size:
|989.32 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
