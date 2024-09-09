USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on damage control equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Juan Arriaga, from Laredo, Texas, checks a ram fan for discrepancies prior to performing maintenance in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)