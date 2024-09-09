Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/5 conducts tech lane demonstration at Range 220 during SLTE 5-24 [Image 2 of 3]

    3/5 conducts tech lane demonstration at Range 220 during SLTE 5-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    A U.S. Marine uses a communication system to view a map during an Adversary Force Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 5-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 1, 2024. As the Marine Corps continues to modernize and train Marines in the utilization of emerging technologies, they are given the opportunity to test, implement, and counter near-peer adversary threats. SLTE 5-24 is purpose built to train, develop, and validate the Infantry Battalion Experiment as part of a larger Marine Air-Ground Task Force operation as a Stand-in Force across a contested multi-domain distributed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8631204
    VIRIN: 240801-M-AN711-1127
    Resolution: 5781x3854
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Military
    Dark Horse
    Emerging Technology
    Coyote
    Lethality
    Force Design

