3/5 conducts tech lane demonstration at Range 220 during SLTE 5-24 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Cell On Light Truck stands at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 1, 2024. The COLT is a mobile 5G antenna that allows the Marine Corps to use new and advanced communication technologies. As the Marine Corps continues to modernize and train Marines in the utilization of emerging technologies, they are given the opportunity to test, implement, and counter near-peer adversary threats. Service Level Training Exercise 5-24 is purpose built to train, develop, and validate the Infantry Battalion Experiment as part of a larger Marine Air-Ground Task Force operation as a Stand-in Force across a contested multi-domain distributed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)