    Fort Buchanan services members conduct road march to honor 9/11 victims [Image 4 of 6]

    Fort Buchanan services members conduct road march to honor 9/11 victims

    PUERTO RICO

    09.07.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Hundreds of service members, civilians, families, and members of the local military community gathered here early on the morning of Sept. 7 to participate in a Patriot Day ceremony to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 souls lost on September 11, 2001.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8630928
    VIRIN: 240907-A-cc868-1004
    Resolution: 1599x900
    Size: 511.89 KB
    Location: PR
    This work, Fort Buchanan services members conduct road march to honor 9/11 victims [Image 6 of 6], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort buchanan

