Fort Buchanan services members conduct road march to honor 9/11 victims

Hundreds of service members, civilians, families, and members of the local military community gathered here early on the morning of Sept. 7 to participate in a Patriot Day ceremony to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 souls lost on September 11, 2001.
09.07.2024
|09.09.2024 16:32
|8630926
|240907-A-cc868-1002
|1599x899
|295.63 KB
|PR
|1
|0
