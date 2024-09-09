Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 16:04 Photo ID: 8630847 VIRIN: 240909-D-PM193-1272 Resolution: 7531x5021 Size: 3.86 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SD Hosts Vietnam Minister of National Defense [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.