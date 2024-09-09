Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield Host Honor Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield in partnership with the city of Savannah hosted an honor Night Sep. 6 at Daffin park, Savannah GA. The night was in preparation of the Patriot Day 5k the following morning and honored the first responders that lost their lives during the terrorist attack on 9/11. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)