Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield Host Honor Night

Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield in partnership with the city of Savannah hosted an honor Night Sep. 6 at Daffin park, Savannah GA. The night was in preparation of the Patriot Day 5k the following morning and honored the first responders that lost their lives during the terrorist attack on 9/11. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8630364
|VIRIN:
|240906-A-TI396-5483
|Resolution:
|6107x4071
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
