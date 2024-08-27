Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield Host Honor Night [Image 8 of 12]

    Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield Host Honor Night

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield in partnership with the city of Savannah hosted an honor Night Sep. 6 at Daffin park, Savannah GA. The night was in preparation of the Patriot Day 5k the following morning and honored the first responders that lost their lives during the terrorist attack on 9/11. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 11:53
    VIRIN: 240906-A-TI396-1206
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield Host Honor Night [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Fort Stewart
    Patriot Day
    HAAF
    Honor Night

