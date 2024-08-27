A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, recites a poem about women serving in the military during a Women’s Equality Day symposium at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2024. Former President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation in 1972 establishing Women’s Rights Day, which was changed to Women’s Equality Day in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8630218
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-LD599-1137
|Resolution:
|3349x2237
|Size:
|920.76 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332 AEW holds Women’s Equality Day symposium [Image 6 of 6], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.