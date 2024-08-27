332 AEW holds Women’s Equality Day symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, recites a poem about women serving in the military during a Women’s Equality Day symposium at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2024. Former President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation in 1972 establishing Women’s Rights Day, which was changed to Women’s Equality Day in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo)