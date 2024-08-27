332 AEW holds Women’s Equality Day symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to the 4-3 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, discusses ways that she has made her workspace more inclusive for women during a Women’s Equality Day symposium at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2024. The symposium was a chance for service members to share their experiences and resiliency with others and to honor Women’s Equality Day. (U.S. Air Force photo)