332 AEW holds Women’s Equality Day symposium

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, discusses challenges she has faced in a male-dominated career field during a Women’s Equality Day symposium at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2024. The theme for the event was “empowered women empower women” and featured speakers from various career fields and experience levels. (U.S. Air Force photo)