A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, discusses challenges she has faced in a male-dominated career field during a Women’s Equality Day symposium at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2024. The theme for the event was “empowered women empower women” and featured speakers from various career fields and experience levels. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8630216
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-LD599-1109
|Resolution:
|2801x2001
|Size:
|809.41 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332 AEW holds Women’s Equality Day symposium [Image 6 of 6], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.