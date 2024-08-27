332 AEW holds Women’s Equality Day symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and a U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, discuss challenges faced by women in the military during a Women’s Equality Day symposium at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 26, 2024. Members of the U.S. Army and Air Force, regardless of gender, work hand-in-hand in the USCENTCOM AOR to promote regional security and deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo)