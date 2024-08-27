Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts live-fire Deck Shoot [Image 3 of 13]

    31st MEU conducts live-fire Deck Shoot

    USS GREEN BAY, TIMOR SEA

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in the Timor Sea, Sept. 8, 2024. The training was conducted to refine and maintain weapon familiarity and marksmanship proficiency. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

    This work, 31st MEU conducts live-fire Deck Shoot [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Osmar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alpha Company
    Rifle range
    USS Green Bay
    Infantry
    marksmanship
    BLT 1/4

