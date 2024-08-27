31st MEU conducts live-fire Deck Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in the Timor Sea, Sept. 8, 2024. The training was conducted to refine and maintain weapon familiarity and marksmanship proficiency. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)