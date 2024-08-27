RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Whitney, 422nd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, gives a speech during a noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Sept. 5, 2024. The NCO induction ceremony celebrates newly promoted members of the noncommissioned officer corps, showing the excellence and heritage shared among its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)