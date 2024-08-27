Inductees pose for a photo during a noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Sept. 5, 2024. The NCO induction ceremony celebrates newly promoted members of the noncommissioned officer corps, showing the excellence and heritage shared among its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 06:58
|Photo ID:
|8629973
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-QN763-1158
|Resolution:
|5328x3545
|Size:
|11.81 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.