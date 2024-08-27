Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Inductees pose for a photo during a noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Sept. 5, 2024. The NCO induction ceremony celebrates newly promoted members of the noncommissioned officer corps, showing the excellence and heritage shared among its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 06:58
    Photo ID: 8629973
    VIRIN: 240905-F-QN763-1158
    Resolution: 5328x3545
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony
    RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony
    RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony
    RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony
    RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony
    RAF Croughton NCO induction ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    NCO
    NCO induction ceremony
    E-5
    England
    Staff Sgt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download