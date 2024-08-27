Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Offload from USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 4]

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Offload from USS America (LHA 6)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240909-N-QR506-2533 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 9, 2024) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) offload vehicles from the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 9, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 04:22
    Photo ID: 8629859
    VIRIN: 240909-N-QR506-2533
    Resolution: 4991x3044
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Offload from USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Offload
    Vehicles
    USS America (LHA 6)

