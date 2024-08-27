Stockdale conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 27, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), steers the ship as the helmsman on the bridge of Stockdale. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been blurred for security purposes)