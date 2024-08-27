Stockdale conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 27, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), uses the 1MC to pipe the call for lunch as the Boatswain's Mate of the Watch on the bridge of Stockdale. (Official U.S. Navy photo)