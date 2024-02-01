YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 5, 2024) – U.S. service members deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 speak to students during a host nation outreach event at Colonia Middle School in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 5, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8629741
|VIRIN:
|240905-N-GC639-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|YAP, FM
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.