Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 5, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Daniel Caton, from Berlin, Md., and Australian Army Musician Will Wallace, a guitarist with the Australian Army Band, both deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2, play guitar during a host nation outreach event band performance at Gilman Elementary School in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 5, 2024. The Pacific Partnership Band, Pau Hana Sound, from the Hawaiian phrase meaning “end of work” is an island vibes band comprised of musicians from the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band and the Australian Army Band. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)