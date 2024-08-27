Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors attend Exercise Kakadu 2024 harbor brief [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors attend Exercise Kakadu 2024 harbor brief

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 9, 2024) Cmdr. Jordan White, left, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), speaks with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Lt. Cmdr. Sean Dalton, a member of the exercise control team for Exercise Kakadu 2024, between briefings for the harbor phase of the exercise at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 9. Exercise Kakadu is the RAN’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 22:39
    Photo ID: 8629688
    VIRIN: 240909-N-IK052-1013
    Resolution: 7198x4799
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: DARWIN, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors attend Exercise Kakadu 2024 harbor brief [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors attend Exercise Kakadu 2024 harbor brief
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors attend Exercise Kakadu 2024 harbor brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    partnership
    alliances
    Kakadu
    KA24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download