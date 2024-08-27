USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors attend Exercise Kakadu 2024 harbor brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 9, 2024) Cmdr. Jordan White, left, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), speaks with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Lt. Cmdr. Sean Dalton, a member of the exercise control team for Exercise Kakadu 2024, between briefings for the harbor phase of the exercise at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 9. Exercise Kakadu is the RAN’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)