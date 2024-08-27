Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Battery conducts M17 range to maintain lethality [Image 1 of 4]

    Headquarters Battery conducts M17 range to maintain lethality

    KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers and leaders from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade qualified on their M17 handgun at the indoor range on Yakota Air Force Base to maintain their marksman skills, increase lethality and preserve mission readiness. The annual qualification on the Sig Sauer M17 9mm handgun comprises of 10 rounds fired standing, 10 rounds fired kneeling and 10 rounds fired standing again at a target placed 25 meters away. Marksmanship skills are extremely perishable and conducting these ranges ensures Soldiers are able to retain their lethality and marksman skills. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 20:56
    Photo ID: 8629630
    VIRIN: 240906-A-TR140-3912
    Resolution: 5959x3972
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Hometown: STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
