USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Main Space Fire Drill

240906-N-NF288-094 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 06, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class. Emily Ledezma, from Dallas, participates in a main space fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, September 6. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)