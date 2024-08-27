Pre-Deployment Cargo Loading

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Channarong Prompradit, 157th Air Refueling Wing, Logistics Readiness Squadron, builds a baggage pallet for deployers at Pease Air National Guard AFB, New Hampshire, September 7, 2024. He and his team secured the pallet with a cargo net, retrieved height, weight, and full dimensions prior to uploading the cargo onto an aircraft for transport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)