Tech. Sgt. Channarong Prompradit, 157th Air Refueling Wing, Logistics Readiness Squadron, builds a baggage pallet for deployers at Pease Air National Guard AFB, New Hampshire, September 7, 2024. He and his team secured the pallet with a cargo net, retrieved height, weight, and full dimensions prior to uploading the cargo onto an aircraft for transport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8629437
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-WI936-1003
|Resolution:
|4707x3132
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pre-Deployment Cargo Loading, by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
