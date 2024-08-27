Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Channarong Prompradit, 157th Air Refueling Wing, Logistics Readiness Squadron, builds a baggage pallet for deployers at Pease Air National Guard AFB, New Hampshire, September 7, 2024. He and his team secured the pallet with a cargo net, retrieved height, weight, and full dimensions prior to uploading the cargo onto an aircraft for transport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 16:10
    This work, Pre-Deployment Cargo Loading, by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Hampshire
    Pease ANG
    KC-46
    Pease Air Force Base
    157th Air Refeuling Wing
    157th Wing

