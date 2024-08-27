Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Col. Jason Barrass, commander of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group, Chief Master Sgt. Theresa D. Hall, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 275th Operations Support Squadron and Lt. Col. Colin A. Ferguson, incoming commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron, receives the guidon during the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Ferguson received the guidon in recognition of the beginning of his career as commander of the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)