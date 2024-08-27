From left. Spc. Carlos Ortiz receives feedback from Staff Sgt. Brian Thiebault, both of A Co. 1st Battalion 304th Regiment, U.S. Army National Guard, about his presentation at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Sept. 7.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8628963
|VIRIN:
|240907-O-HX738-9989
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, So, you want to be a drill sergeant?, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
