    So, you want to be a drill sergeant?

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left. Spc. Carlos Ortiz receives feedback from Staff Sgt. Brian Thiebault, both of A Co. 1st Battalion 304th Regiment, U.S. Army National Guard, about his presentation at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Sept. 7.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 10:18
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Massachusetts
    Army Reserve
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    1st Battalion 304th Regiment

