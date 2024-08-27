Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, Maj. Justin West and Staff Sgt. Christopher Love, both of the 883rd Medical Detachment - Combat Operational Stress Control, U.S. Army Reserve, check the shot grouping of the M4 rifles during annual qualification on K Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 6.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 10:13
    Photo ID: 8628962
    VIRIN: 240906-O-HX738-5862
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tight shot group, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts
    Army Reserve
    883rd Combat Stress Control
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

