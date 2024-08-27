Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts M18 Live-Fire [Image 6 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts M18 Live-Fire

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240908-N-FI026-1481 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 8, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Celsina Saucedo, center, from Chicago, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), verifies a clear and safe weapon during an M18 weapon live-fire qualification course while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 8, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 08:03
    Photo ID: 8628917
    VIRIN: 240908-N-FI026-1481
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts M18 Live-Fire [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNAVY
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea
    M18 Live Fire

