434 ARW Wing Photo 2024

Members of the 434th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo in front of two KC-135R Stratotankers, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Sep. 8, 2024. The formation at viewer's left is Maintenance Group, the middle is Mission Support Group and right is Operations Group, Aerospace Medicine Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies. At very front, wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)