USS McCool Commissioning Week

Secretary of Navy Carlos Del Toro salutes in the rain as he arrives for the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Commissioning Ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
09.07.2024
09.07.2024
|8628456
|240907-D-DB155-1097
|1800x1200
|1.26 MB
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|4
|0
USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. Commissions
