Sailors of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) salute and bring the ship to life along with Marines from Marine Corps Aviation Support Groups 21 and 23 during the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 13:15
|Photo ID:
|8628440
|VIRIN:
|240907-D-DB155-1081
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Commissioning Week, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.