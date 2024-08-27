USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Commissioning Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) salute and bring the ship to life along with Marines from Marine Corps Aviation Support Groups 21 and 23 during the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)