Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Cambrie Cannon 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Soldier with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, gazes into the sky during Saber Junction, a training exercise held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. Saber Junction is an annual exercise conducted by 7th Army Training Command and JMRC, designed to assess the readiness of U.S. Army units to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with the participating Allied and partner nations. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Cambrie Cannon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 11:15
    Photo ID: 8628206
    VIRIN: 240906-A-JK933-4916
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.72 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Cambrie Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Foreign soldiers train at Saber Junction
    Foreign soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction
    U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    WeAreNato
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download